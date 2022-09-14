We are back with another ‘Calling around Covington’ column, once again in ink on paper here in the pages of the Miami Valley Today. This Friday, Sept. 16, the ladies of the Covington Christian Church are hosting another monthly salad luncheon drive-thru. This is the second-to-last opportunity in 2022, and will take place from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m., or until everything is gone. Enjoy their signature hot chicken salad with water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads, and a third container brimming with delicious desserts.

And now that we are on the official doorstep of fall, apple dumplings have returned, and orders are now being taken for these delectable treats. Call the church office at 937-473-3443 to place your dumpling order. Some will be ready for pick up at this Salad Luncheon, with others made and available by the end of September. Enter the drive-thru line from the alley off Pearl Street next to Covington Christian Church, and they’ll deliver the containers to your car. All meals are prepackaged and ready for pickup for a donation, and the ladies of the CCC are not able to accommodate special requests.

A limited number of meals will be prepared, so please stop by the church office to pre-order and leave your donation by Thursday, Sept. 15, to guarantee you don’t miss out. The church office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Questions may be directed to the church office at 937-473-3443.

Faithful readers of this column will note that community meals are often highlighted in these pages. Which brings us to Covington Fire & Rescue’s annual Winner’s pork chop dinner fundraiser, to take place on Sunday, Oct. 9. It will again be held at the Covington Fire House at 801 E. Broadway St. from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Included with one’s meal is a delicious grilled Winner’s Meats pork chop, coleslaw, au gratin potatoes, roll, cookie, and a drink.

The meal is dine-in or carry-out, but one must purchase a ticket in advance in order to have a dinner. No tickets will be sold the day of the dinner. Tickets are $14 each, and may be purchased from any Covington Fire & Rescue member before Tuesday, Sept. 27. That date is only two weeks away, so get your tickets now! The fire department thanks in advance the Covington community for their continued support.

Lastly, the J.R. Clarke Friends of the library fall book sale will be held this coming weekend. The hours of operation are Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not only will there be a large variety of categories and genres of books available for purchase, other non-book items no longer needed since the library’s recent renovation will be for sale, as well. These items include newer window blinds, a printer, and more. Anyone interested in volunteering for the book sale can call Director Cherie Roeth at the library at 937-473-2226.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]