Troy golf teams defend Diana Schwab Mixed title; Troy boys second and third in two tournaments at Reid Park North

SPRINGFIELD — It has been a big week for the Troy golf teams.

The Troy boys golf team finished high in two tournaments at Reid Park North — where the sectional will be played in several weeks — and combined with the Troy girls golf team on Monday to defend their title in the Diana Schab Mixed Tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.

On Saturday, the boys traveled to Reid Park North to play in the David Christoff Invitational and finished third.

Bellbrook won with a 321 total and St. Xavier was second with a 323 total

Troy took third with a 335 total.

Miami East finished 18th in the tournament and Piqua finished 22nd.

“The guys played very well on Saturday,” Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We started slow, but that stemmed from starting on holes 14-16, which is a tough stretch to begin the day on.”

Luke Huber, Bryce Massingill and Mitchell Sargent all shot 83 to lead the Trojans.

“Luke (Huber) had our best nine of the day, shooting a two-over par 38 on the back nine,” Evilsizor said. “Luke had a great day, avoided major mistakes and finished his round extremely well. Bryce (Massingill) had a very good finish to his round, going one-over par on his last six holes. Mitchell (Sargent) played well for not knowing Reid Park as well as the other guys.”

Brayden Schwartz had an 86 and John Kneisley added a 101.

“Brayden(Schwartz) is starting to get his early season form back,” Evilsizor said. “We like to come to this event to honor David Christoff, who died while protecting our freedom in Afghanistan in the years following 9-1-1, but also because our sectional will be played there Oct. 4.”

On Monday the Troy teams traveled to Beavercreek Golf Club and came back winners for the second year in a row.

Boys scores on the front nine were Huber 42, Sargent 43, Schwartz 44, Massingill 47, Kneisley 47, Zane Huelsman 50.

Girls scores on the back nine were Elise Hempker 48, Cate Rehmert 49, Morgan Maxwell 49, Emma Honeycutt 49, Astha Patel 50 and Faith Overholser 58.

They combined for a winning total of 371.

“Coach Wibbeler (Troy girls golf coach Matt Wibbeler) wwas extremely happywith how his girls played on a difficult track,” Evilsizor said. “I thought our boys battled through some difficult breaks during the round. Luke Huber is turning it on right now and striking the ball extremely well.

“Mitchell (Sargent) does a nice job grinding through difficult courses. Brayden (Schwartz) is playing better as well. He is starting to gain confidence at the right time of the season.”

On Wednesday, Troy finished second in the nine-team Springfield Invitational at Reid Park.

Troy shot 336 to finish second behind Middletown Christian.

Tippecanoe was third with a 341.

“We shot 336 there after shooting 335 Saturday,” Evilsizor said. “We are playing really solid golf. I like how smart we are playing Reid Park North, avoiding big numbers and staying in control on a tough course— something our teams haven’t always done in the past.”

Sargent shot a 79 to finish fifth as an individual.

“I was really happy to see Mitchell (Sargent) break 80,” Evilsizor said. “He birdied the hardest hole on the course — the 14th hole — and the 18th hole. So, he birdied two of his last four holes.”

Huber carded 82, Massingill had 85, Kneisley bounced with a 90 and Schwartz had a 93.

“Luke Huber had a great scrambling round.” Evilsizor said. “He only hit four greens and still shot 82. Bryce (Massingill) played well, he just had a couple bad holes. This was a big week for us.”

Troy was scheduled to return to Reid Park Thursday to play Stebbins.

