Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls soccer team blanked Fairborn 4-0 Wednesday night in MVL play.

Troy improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the MVL.

Leah Kirchner led Troy with two goals.

Aubrey Murphy and Alyssa Stanley had one goal each.

Trinity Hurd and Paige Vitangeli had one assist each.

Astryd Littlejohn had one save and combined with Abbie Fleenor for the shutout.

Piqua 2,

Xenia 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team got its first win Wednesday night at Wertz Stadium.

Piqua improved to 1-6-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the MVL.

Lexi Burroughs and Rachel Cavender scored the Piqua goals.

Volleyball

Newton 3,

Dixie 1

NEW LEBANON — The Newton volleyball team won 22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 Wednesday in WOAC action on the road.

The Indians improved to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the WOAC.

Ella Rapp dished out 35 assists and Sienna Montgomery pounded 15 kills.

Emma Hemphill had seven kills, four aces and 13 digs and Bella Hall had 12 kills and six aces.

Kaylee Deeter had 13 digs, Eva Bowsher had nine digs and Olivia Rapp added five digs.

Golf

Bethel 206,

Miami East 237

ST. PARIS — The Bethel girls golf team got a TRC win at Lakeland Golf Course Wednesday.

Bethel improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the TRC, while Miami East dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-3 in the TRC.

Bethel’s Kerigan Calhoun was match medalist with a 45.

Other Bees scores were Aly Bird 51, Abby Stratton 52 and Paige Kearns 58.

Miami East scores were Olivia Patton 46, Ava Jacomet 61, Olivia Shaffer 64, Bianca Stevens 66, Kyndall Staley 69 and Alaina Helsinger 72.