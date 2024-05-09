Cam Davis picks up 100th win as Tipp has perfect day at D-I sectional tennis; Penny, doubles team advance for Troy

Tippecanoe’s Cam Davis got his 100th win Wednesday at the D-I tennis sectionals as he and Nick Von Krosigk advanced to the D-I title match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kyle Penny unleashes a forehand at the D-I sectional tournament as his dad and Troy coach Mark Goldner look on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Grant Vonderheide hits a forehand return Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kellan Nichols goes up for volley Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Ty Hoover hits a volley Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Lance Lawson hits a forehand as his partner Lance Staley looks on in a doubles match Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — In the opening day of the D-I sectional tennis tournament, the Tippecanoe boys tennis team had a perfect day — sending all seven players on to district — while doubles player Cam Davis had an even better one.

Troy had top seed Kyle Penny advance in singles, while the doubles team of Kellan Nichols and Michael Burns also advanced.

Due to bad weather expected Saturday, the semifinals and finals will be play Friday, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Troy High School.

TIPPECANOE

Davis and his partner Nick Von Krosigk — the top seeds — got a jump on Friday’s play, advancing to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Vandalia-Butler in a semifinal match played Wednesday due to AP testing on Friday morning.

As an added bonus, it was Davis’ 100th career win.

“Really, the goal is to get to state,” Davis said after being congratulated by coach Kaci Matthews and his teammates. “I guess I would have to give the credit to Aaron (his older brother Aaron Davis). My freshman year, we set a school record for doubles wins with 26 and it just kind of took off from there. But, we definitely have some unfinished business (getting to state).”

Davis and Von Krosigk had opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Fairborn and advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Troy’ Leo Gluck and Troy Whitead.

The Tipp doubles team of Roman List and Grant Vonderheide advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Trotwood-Madison and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Vandalia-Butler. They will play Nichols and Burns in the semifinals Friday.

In singles, second seed Alex Darner and unseeded Ty Hoover and Deacon Blake all advanced to the semifinals as well.

Darner defeated Parth Rajput of Troy 6-1, 6-1; Franky Herrera of Sidney 6-0, 6-0 and Clayton Prewett of Northmont 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Blake defeated Myles Steenrod of Sidney 6-0, 6-1; knocked off third seed Micah Peters of Northmont 6-1, 6-0 and topped Adam Harris of Troy 6-2, 6-3.

Blake defeated fourth seed Joseph Knospe of Stebbins 7-5, 6-3; Miles Dooley of Springfield 6-1, 7-5 and Brady Hagan of Sidney 6-1, 6-2.

Darner will pay Hoover in one semifinal, while Blake will play Penny in the other semifinal.

TROY

Penny breezed to the singles semifinals without dropping a game.

He defeated Stephen Krauz of Stebbins 6-0, 6-0; Caden Calihugh of Wayne 6-0, 6-0 and Jason Hampton of Trotwood-Madison 6-0, 6-0.

Harris had a strong showing, getting to the go-to district match with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Aden Jarvis of Trotwood-Madison and 6-4, 6-2 win over Jorge Arenas Mahaffey of Stebbins.

In a play-in match, Rajput had beaten Kaitlyn Schlosser of Piqua 6-0, 6-0.

Nichols and Burns advanced to the semifinals with wins of 6-0, 6-1 over Wayne and 6-1, 6-0 over Northmont.

Gluck and Whitehead had defeated Northmont and Wayme by matching 6-1, 6-2 scores before losing to Davis and Von Krosigk.

PIQUA

In other singles matches, Rylee Burress had lost to Jason Hampton of Trotwood-Madison 6-0, 6-0 and Trent Townsend lost to Brady Hagan of Sidney 6-1, 6-0,

In doubles, Lance Staley and Lance Lawson lost to Sidney 6-3, 6-1 and Logan Thompson and Skylar Carey lost to Wayne 6-2, 6-3.

