Milton-Union doubles teams to play for D-II sectional title

Milton-Union’s Ben Iddings hits a forehand in a doubles match Tuesday. Milton-Union’s Levi Brumbaugh rips a forehand Tuesday in a doubles match. Milton-Union’s Braden Schauer launches a serve in a doubles match Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Titus Copp hits a serve Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Tommy Ryerson hits a forehand return Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Taylor hits a service return Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — It is a win-win scenario for Milton-Union coach Kevin Brackman.

The Bulldogs top two seeded doubles teams did exactly what they were expected in D-II tennis sectional action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

So top seed Ben Iddings and Levi Brumbaugh and second seed Braden Schauer was Titus Copp will play for the sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Milton-Union High School.

Because of inclement weather expected Saturday — when the semifinals and finals were scheduled, Tuesday’s play continued Wednesday with only the championship and third-place matches remaining to be played.

Which means both Milton doubles teams qualified for the D-II district meet Thursday at Mason Middle School.

“Hopefully, I won’t have to do too much coaching,” Brackman said with a laugh about Friday’s title match. “Both teams played really well.”

Brumbaugh and Iddings defeated Northridge 6-0, 6-0; Springfield Shawnee 6-0, 6-0 and Greenon 6-0, 6-0.

Schauer and Copp defeated Lehman Catholic’s Luke Courtad and Adam Flood 6-1, 6-0; Urbana 6-0, 6-0 and Bellefontaine 6-4, 6-3.

In singles for Milton-Union, Tyler Combs, Tommy Ryerson and Brock Hammond all advanced to the go-to district match before losing.

“Tyler Combs played at district last year in doubles with Titus Copp,” Brackman said. “The fact that he was willing to give up his spot to let senior Braden Schauer play with Copp and take one for the team, says a lot about him. Tommy Ryerson has just had a great senior year for us. Brock Hammond just had a great tournament for us. He won a play-in match and then won two more matches.”

Combs defeated Kyle Van Cleave of Northridge 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Taylor of Lehman Catholic 6-1, 6-2 and Aiden Scavone of Yellow Springs 6-3, 6-3 before losing to third seed Nolan Parrett of Kenton Ridge 6-2, 6-0.

Ryerson defeated Daniel Kerns of Greenville 6-1, 6-0; Calvin Auckerman of Springfield Shawnee 6-0, 6-0 and Noah Wildofsky of Northwestern 6-0, 6-3.

Hammond defeated Sarah Thompson of Northeastern 6-1, 6-0; Calvin Linson of Lehman Catholic 6-2, 7-5; and Branden Spriggs of Urbana 4-6, 6-1, -4 for losing to top seed Aiden Yeager of Northwestern 6-0, 6-0.

In another singles match for Lehman, O’Keefe Cooper lost to Daniel Kerns of Greenville 6-0, 6-0 and in another doubles match Toomy Lins and Logan Linson lost to Urbana 6-1, 6-3.

