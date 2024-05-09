Softball Tournament Roundup

Covington’s Stevi Newhouse rounds third base one her way to the plate in Covington’s win over Bradford Tuesday in D-IV sectional action. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington second baseman Jayda McClure throws a runner out at first base Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford pitcher Tegan Canan fires a strike Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got off to a fast start and never looked back against Bradford Tuesday in a 24-0 win in D-IV sectional action.

Jayda McClure was 2-for-3, Ava Hartwig was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, KaryAnne Turner was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Kamryn Barnes was 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, Taylor Foutz was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-4 and Emma Ouellette and Stevi Newhouse were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs each.

Turner pitched a three-hitter, striking out one.

Chloe Hocker had a double for Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

Fairmont 12,

Troy 1

KETTERING — The Troy softball team finished 18-8 after a loss Wednesday in D-I sectional action.

Sophia Knife and Riley King combined on a 12-hitter, walking two.

Beavercreek 11,

Piqua 1

BEAVERCREEK — The Piqua softball team closed the season at 14-14 with a road loss Wednesday in D-I sectional action.

Julia Coppess was 2-for-3 for the Indians and Taylan Swartz had a double.

Dylan Weatherly and Coppess combined to strikeout two and walk two.

Tippecanoe 11,

Carroll 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe softball team improved to 10-16 with a road win Wednesday in D-II sectional action.

Gracie Raiff was 2-for-4, Emily Aselage was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Kyla Fry had a double and two RBIs and Jocelyn Shelton was 2-for-2.

Jaina Drum pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Miami East 12,

Dixie 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team improved to 19-3 with an easy win.

The Vikings will host Milton-Union in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Whitni Enis had two RBIs, Raegan Howell was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Madison Maxson had a double and two RBIs.

Milton-Union 7,

Versailles 1

VERSAILLES — The Milton-Union softball team earned a third meeting against Miami East after a road win Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play at East at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

Addy Sanders was 3-for-4, Sofia Elliott was 2-for-4 with a double, Mylee Jones had a home run and two RBIs and Kassie Crabtree homered.

Carly Zimmer had a big night for the Bulldogs.

She pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking three and helped herself by going 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking six.

Brookville 4,

Bethel 2

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel softball team close the season at 10-16 with a road loss Wednesday in D-III action.

Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-3 and Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Addie Etherington had one strikeout and one walk on the mound.

Lehman Catholic 22,

Mississinawa 3

UNION CITY — The Lehman Catholic softball team advanced in D-III sectional action Wednesday.

Bailey Cooper was 3-for-4, Miley Heffelfinger had two RBIs, Sophia Magoteaux was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Sarah Burkhardt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Layla Platfoot was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Jenna Baker was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Emilee VanSkiver was 2-for-3 with five RBIs and Callie Giguere was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

VanSkiver scattered 11 hits, striking out two and walking one.