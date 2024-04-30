Camp Canopy releases 2024 schedule

ZANESVILLE — The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has released its Camp Canopy schedule for June 9-14, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. Registration is open to students who are entering ninth grade through graduating high school seniors.

“We are excited to teach our campers forestry and wildlife management tools like chainsaw safety and electrofishing this year,” said Marne Titchenell, wildlife program director for OSU Extension and camp co-director. “Wildlife biologists use electrofishing as a sampling method to study fish populations, and chainsaw safety is a critical skill for forest management.” Campers will also explore forestry and wildlife topics like Ohio tree identification, geology, silviculture, reptiles, and forest products. See the detailed schedule here.

Over $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a degree in forestry, wildlife, or environmental science in 2023. Many of today’s leaders in the industry and conservation organizations are Camp Canopy alumni, which is a testament to the long-lasting value that Camp Canopy has provided to the management of Ohio’s natural resources for well over 50 years.

Local organizations generously offer sponsorships to help cover the cost of camp registration. Contact your local Soil and Water Conservation district, logger chapter, or regional forestry association for applications. If you cannot locate a local sponsorship, please reach out to [email protected] for additional assistance.

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity that supports Camp Canopy, as well as many other educational programs offered to students throughout Ohio. By designing lesson plans that incorporate adventure and education, the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation and Camp Canopy provide a comprehensive overview of the forestry and wildlife disciplines. A small group of dedicated individuals oversee camp activities and lessons to ensure campers receive the most engaging, educational experience possible. Learn more at campcanopy.com.