Campfire spreads to woods on Thursday

TIPP CITY — Multiple area fire agencies responded to a campfire, intentionally started on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:08 p.m. near the Great Miami River, that spread to the adjacent wooded area on Tipp Elizabeth Road in Tipp City. The fire took hours to extinguish, according to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 300 Tipp Elizabeth Road at the Lost Creek Prairie Reserve on a report of a fire. The current low fuel moisture levels played a pivotal role in this situation, the release said.

The fire was located in the woods between the prairie and the river. Access was the most difficult part of the entire event. It was a 30 minute delay to gain access to the area of origin of the fire due to terrain. Multiple grass trucks from all over Miami, Montgomery and Clark Counties were utilized to contain the spread of the fire. The farmer that owns the field to the east provided assistance by using his machinery to let TCFES gain access from the east to the west.

First water on the fire was within minutes upon arrival. The first access to the area of origin location was gained by a Grass 71. Multiple engines and tankers were also used to refill the grass units as needed. Fire knocked down was reported at 2:40 p.m. The situation was contained at 4:40 p.m., and the scene was secured at 6:08 p.m.

The Tipp City electric department arborists were used to extinguish standing dead trees that were too dangerous to cut down. The fire was deep seated and extending rapidly on our arrival. It took hours to overhaul and extinguish all spot fires. All departments came together well to extinguish this fire.

West Milton, Bethel, Vandalia, Casstown, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, New Carlisle, Bethel-Clark, Fletcher, Troy, Christiansburg, Tipp City PD and all off duty TCFES personnel were requested to respond to the scene.

The fire spread is unintentional, but the cause of the fire was an intentional open-burning campfire. The leaves and vegetation were in a low humidity and extremely dry condition. The original fire spread to an estimated three acres.

No injuries were reported to any responders or citizens.