Troy’s Hutchinson twins make college choices; Connor to play baseball at Ball State, Gavin to run for Wright State

TROY — It was not just another signing day at Troy High School Friday morning.

Not only are Troy High School seniors Connor and Gavin Hutchinson twin brothers, the sons of Troy and Wende Hutchinson will both play at the Division I level in college.

They made it official by signing their letters of intent Friday.

“It really is (pretty cool),” Gavin Hutchinson said. “I think that is pretty unusual to have twins both signing Division I. I think this going to be our legacy for awhile.”

Connor Hutchinson

Connor said the decision to play for Ball State University was an easy one.

He had verbally committed with the Cardinals to play baseball more than year ago.

Former Michigan coach Rich Maloney is the Ball State baseball coach and that was big draw for Connor.

“The coach and the coaching staff at Ball State,” Hutchinson said in explaining his decision. “I am a shortstop and coach Maloney coached Derek Jeter (his first year as a professional). I don’t think there could be a better coach for me to go play for.”

But, Hutchinson is not limited to being a shortstop.

He played second base as a sophomore and third base as a junior at Troy High School and has also pitched.

“I am a middle infielder, but I will play wherever I play to need to get on the field,” Hutchinson said. “There is a chance for me to be a two-way player (pitch as well as play infield). I will do whatever they need me to do.”

During his sophomore year at Troy, he batted .288 with a .409 on base percentage.

He had five doubles, a triple, 12 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

As a junior, he batted .271 with a .463 on-base percentage.

He had three doubles, a home run, 10 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Troy coach Ty Welker said it is Connor’s hard work — along with his talent — that makes him such a special player.

“In my 19 years coaching, he is only the second player we have had sign with a D-I school,” Welker said. “We have had some other kids who have ended up playing D-I after playing somewhere else.

“I wouldn’t say he stood out in junior high. He was a good player, but then his freshman year…what makes Connor such a good player is how hard he works and the time he has put into it.”

And Hutchinson is looking forward to a big senior year this spring.

“We have everybody in the starting lineup back,” Hutchinson said. “We should not lose a league game this year. I am looking forward to this season.”

And Welker said his best baseball is still in front of him.

“He has the potential to be a two-way player for Ball State,” Welker said. “He definitely has the potential to pitch for them.”

After putting his talent and versatility on display on the Troy High School diamond for the last three years.

Gavin Hutchinson

Hutchinson will run cross country and track and field for Wright State University where Troy native Blake Guillozet is assistant coach as men’s track returns for the first time in a number of years.

“I just felt like with Blake (Guillozet) being from Troy and it being close to home that is where I needed to go,” Gavin said. “It is exciting to be part of a new program in track. Because, that is the sport I really love.”

While Hutchinson is a solid cross country runner, it is the 800-meter run in track where he really excels.

He is coming off a junior season where he won the MVL in both the 800 and 1,6oo — being named MVL Athlete of the year.

Gavin went on to finish second at the district to advance to regionals in the 800m where he finished 14th.

And Troy boys track and field coach Deon Metz knew from the time he saw Gavin run, he was a special talent.

“Oh for sure,” Metz said. “You could see the talent when you saw him run. And he is a very hard worker, which has made him successful. Definitely, I feel like his best running is in front of him. I said that his sophomore year and junior year.”

And Metz is excited about Wright State bringing back track and having a local connection.

“I was happy when I heard they were bringing back men’s track and field,” he said. “And it is exciting to think about how many runners we will be able to send there.”

Gavin is focused on his senior season at Troy this spring.

“I am expecting to (have a big year),” Gavin said. “State is definitely in the picture.”

After Friday’s signing photos had everyone seeing double.

