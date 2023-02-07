Cancer care services expand at UVMC

TROY – Premier Health has expanded Upper Valley Medical Center’s (UVMC) cancer care services to include the Premier Blood and Cancer Center.

The expansion provides patients with greater access to care that includes the diagnosis and treatment of blood and lymph disorders. Common blood and lymph disorders are leukemia, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, and myeloma. The Premier Blood and Cancer Center at UVMC will offer patients services such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood transfusions, and other blood related services.

“At Premier Health, we are strongly committed to providing patients with greater access to the diagnosis and treatment of various types of cancers, including cancers related to blood disorders,” said Trisha Wackler, UVMC chief operating officer.

The Premier Blood Cancer Center at UVMC has 10 private infusion rooms overlooking the hospital garden, massage therapy, exercise therapy, and support groups. Additionally, multidisciplinary teams are available to patients, which include patient care coordinators, social workers, and oncology nurse navigators.

UVMC has a full range of cancer care services to treat breast, colorectal, gastrolienal, gynecologic, kidney, lung, prostate, skin, and thyroid cancer types.

Premier Health is Southwest Ohio’s only certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network®, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, the top-ranked cancer center in the United States.