Crafted & Cured to hold ribbon cutting, open for business

TROY — Crafted & Cured will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony with the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and city officials on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The ceremony will mark the official opening of Crafted & Cured, located at 8 S. Market St., Troy. The ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. and the business will open immediately following at 5 p.m. with the full menu available for purchase.

Regular operating hours begin Feb. 9; Wednesday and Thursday 3 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.