Troy Council OKs self-storage facilities moratorium

TROY — The Troy City Council has approved a moratorium on all new applications for self-storage units for the next 180 days.

“This will provide staff with time to evaluate and recommend appropriate land use regulations,” Council member Jeff Schilling said.

Council members approved an ordinance ordering the moratorium during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. In other business, council members also approved utility easements for a new Aldi’s grocery store that is planned on Troy Towne Drive and two other properties on Peters Road and Atlantic Street.

Council members also approved the city’s final acceptance of the 163.364-acre Isern-Huegel Annexation from Concord Township, and an amended application for the Troy Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which will expand the area and hours for Troy’s DORA, including new areas that can be activated during council-approved special events.

Council members William Rozell and Bill Twiss voted against approval of the amended DORA application. Council member Todd Severt was absent from Monday’s meeting; the DORA application was approved by a margin of 6-2 votes.

“When you ask the park commissioners, they say they haven’t been talked to about it,” Rozell said. “You’ve got two members of the park board who claim they’ve never heard about it.”

“I will discuss it with them again,” city Safety and Public Service Director Patrick Titterington said, “but we did have that discussion.”

Council members went on to authorize bidding for contracts to provide the city’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks for the next three years, at a cost not to exceed $45,000 per year, and for replacement of the Hobart Arena ice deck cover, at a cost not to exceed $170,000.

Council approved a resolution authorizing bids for repairs to the Marina Building at Treasure Island Park’s concrete loading dock supports, at a cost not to exceed $125,000, and an agreement with Palmer Energy Company for electric aggregation services.

“The resulting bid process is to provide competitive electric rates to residents and qualifying small businesses,” Rozell said. “The program will continue to be an opt-out, for those residents and businesses not wanting to avail themselves of the aggregated rate.”

Council members also approved a resolution of necessity for Phase 15 of the city’s 2023 Sidewalk Replacement Program.

“Phase 15 includes approximately 236 parcels where replacements or repairs have been identified,” Council member Bobby Phillips said. “These property owners would be given until May 16, 2023 to obtain a permit for the work; thereafter repairs would be done by the city.”

Council members also approved the appointment of John W. Schweser to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Schweser will fulfill the unexpired term of the late Richard Burns, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025.

Council members also heard several announcements, including a notice of the transfer of existing C-1 and C-2 liquor permits from Fuel One LLC, doing business as 55 Express Mart, 503 E. Staunton Road, to Staunton Petroleum LLC, doing business as Staunton Shell at the same address.

Council members also heard a notice regarding a new C-1 liquor application for Craft Event Bar and Collective at 12 N. Cherry St.

“A C-1 permit is defined as beer only, in original sealed container for carry-out only,” Council member Lynne Snee said. “The development office has advised that this business will be located to the back of the Masonic Temple Building, and plans to be involved in events at that building.”

City offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day; trash and recycling pick-up will not be affected. Council member’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.