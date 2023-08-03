NEWPORT — Singer-Songwriter Mark Cantwil continues to deliver a rich and diverse sound with his fourth studio album, “Newport News,” said a press release from the artist.

By inviting a stellar line up of players, his poignant storytelling offers up a freshness that fans have come to expect. This latest release combines genres, styles, grooves, and emotions that grab the listener from the very first song and keeps them listening through to the end of the album, not knowing what sound to expect next.

From the first bars of the roots rock driven opening track, “We’re All Alright,” to the Jazz inspired “Kiss and Tell,” and the classic folk sound of “The Prize Fighter,” Cantwil explores every genre that has come to define Americana music. There is truly something for every listener.

All 11 tracks (lyrics and music) were written by Cantwil. The majority of the songs on the album were written after moving to the remote countryside outside of the hamlet of Newport, Ohio (population: 100). He pays homage to this new chapter in his life by documenting it in the best way he can — through song. “Newport News” gives the listener a special insight into the busy life of a musician, high on emotion and feeling. Teaming up with producer Tom Boyer (Tim Easton, Dan Baird, Fred Haring, One for the Foxes), the two have raised the bar in all aspects of production. They set out to combine the highlights and origins of the first three albums while spotlighting Cantwil’s mastery storytelling. With the exception of a few cameo musicians and singers, Cantwil brought back musicians that he’s had the pleasure of working with for over 20 years on a variety of projects, including his first three albums. This collaborative musical storytelling continues to deliver and enhances Cantwil’s unique sound.

Also new for this release, Cantwil has teamed up with ATOM Records. An independent record label out of Dayton, Ohio, Cantwil is excited about the new venture with ATOM.

Over the years, music has brought Cantwil all over the country and has recorded in Nashville had the honor of sharing the stage with such National acts as Bret Michaels, Sister Hazel, George Thorogood, Darryl Worley, Drake White, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Andy Griggs, John Moreland, Sean Rowe, Scythian and many more. Cantwil has also had the good fortune to have played Country Concert, in his hometown of Fort Loramie, Ohio, four times in 2017, ‘18, ‘19 and ‘22.

Newport News is set to release publicly on Aug. 4 and will be available on all download and streaming sites and available on www.atomrecords.com, www.amazon.com, www.bandcamp.com, www.markcantwil.com and at live performances.

Newport News Credits:

• Produced by Tom Boyer and Mark Cantwil;

• Recorded and mixed by Tom Boyer at GBS Studios – Columbus, Ohio;

• Additional tracking by Patrick Himes at Reel Love Recording Company – Dayton, Ohio and Colin Murphy at Murphtone Studios – Ypsilanti, Michigan;

• “Pardon Me,” “New Year’s Day” and “We’re All Alright” mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering – Los Angeles, California;

• All other tracks mastered by Chris Goosman at Baseline Audio Labs – Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Musicians:

Mark Cantwil – Lead vocal, acoustic guitar and rhythm guitar

Colin Murphy – Fiddle, mandolin, acoustic guitar, rhythm electric guitar

Brett Mullins – Electric lead and rhythm guitar

Tom Boyer – Organ, piano, accordion, cello

Tim Hart – Bass guitar

Dave Fowler – Drums

Tim Perdue – Trumpet

Khrys Blank – Backing vocal

Shaun Booker – Backing vocal

John Bolzenius – Backing vocal

