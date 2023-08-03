PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is accepting standard grant applications for its fall grant cycle through Sept. 30.

The Foundation accepts project-based grant applications twice a year from nonprofit organizations serving Piqua residents with a mission that is religious, educational, scientific, literary or charitable in nature. Applicants must provide documentation demonstrating the organization’s 501(c)(3) or equivalent tax-exempt status.

The fall 2023 distribution is part of The Foundation’s semiannual grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on the grant application and review process.

The Piqua Community Foundation’s grant program guidelines and application form can be found by visiting www.piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the guidelines and then confirm their organization’s eligibility by emailing [email protected] or calling 937-615-9080.