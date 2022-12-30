Car strikes Abbey Credit Union building

TROY — Troy Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a building at Abbey Credit Union on West Market Street on Friday, Dec. 30.

“We just heard a really loud noise,” branch Manager Lori Burk said. “We came out, and made sure all of our members were taken care of and everybody was safe.”

No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at approximately noon. on Friday. A full report on the crash has not been released yet, but Troy Police identified the driver of the car as Paul Davis.

“They were OK,” Burk said. “The paramedics came, and they were released.”

Damages to the building were relatively minor. “It’s not too bad,” Burk said.