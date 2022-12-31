Jacob Roeth scores 1,000th point as Miami East caps big week with win over Versailles

CASSTOWN — What a night for the Roeth family.

What a week for the Miami East boys basketball program.

Viking junior Jacob Roeth joined his mom — the late Carrie Chivington Roeth — and his aunt Jessie Roeth in the Miami East 1,000-point club as the Vikings improved to 10-1 with a 69-51 win over Versailles Friday night.

“It definitely means a lot more in a game like this,” Jacob Roeth said afterwards. “Versailles is the team that ended our season last year and we were able to get revenge tonight.”

It was also special for Miami East coach Justin Roeth — Jacob’s father.

“I guess it was special for me just because he is my son,” Justin Roeth said. “Jacob didn’t know this, but his mom (Carrie Chivington Roeth) also got her 1,000th point against Versailles. And I can tell you Jacob wouldn’t have been happy if it had come in a loss.”

Despite playing for the third time in four days, a loss was never in jeopardy for the Vikings.

They jumped out to a 23-13 quarter lead, increased it to 39-23 at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

And they did it with a typical strong game from Wes Enis, along with role players Cameron Monnin, Devon Abshire and Bryce Haught combining for 21 points in the first half.

“Wes (Enis) is not just a scorer for us,” Justin Roeth said. “We aren’t the tallest team and he just does a great job on the boards for us. And on defense, he really did a nice job on the (Conner) Stonebraker kid.”

And while Jacob Roeth entered the game needing just five points to get to 1,000 — it looked like he might need to wait until the second half.

“Jacob (Roeth) would be the first one to tell you, he couldn’t do anything he has done without his teammates,” Justin Roeth said.

With Roeth needing a basket to get to 1,000 and less than 10 seconds remaining in the half, he drove the lane in typical Jacob Roeth style with the Jordan effect with his tongue and scored as the entire gym erupted.

“It definitely did (relax him to get the 1,000th point,” Jacob Roeth said. “It was great to get it at the end of a quarter or half like that. Then, I came out in the second half and hit a 3-pointer right away.”

Enis and Roeth did their usual thing.

Enis was 7-for-11 from the floor, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, scored 21 points, pulled down nine rebounds, had three assists and four steals.

Roeth finished with 14 points, nine assists and three steals.

But, it was the play of Abshire, Monnin and Haught that really stood oout.

Monnin has 12 points, hitting four of six 3-pointers, Abshire was 5-for-8 from the floor in scoring 11 points and Haught had seven points and three steals.

“Cameron (Monnin) can shoot the three like that,” Justin Roeth said. “Devon (Abshire) is our mid-range shooter. He even hit one 3-pointer tonight. He usually doesn’t shoot those.,”

And the difference did not go unnoticed by Jacob Roeth.

“When they do that, is just opens everything on the floor up,” he said.

Stonebraker led Versailles with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Jace Watren scored 10 points and A.J. Griesdorn had eight points and six assists.

Drake Ahrens and Joe Ruhenkamp scored six points each and Lucas Stammen added five points.

East was 23 off 44 from the floor for 52 percent, including scorching the nets with 11 of 17 shooting from 3-point range for 64 percent.

The Vikings hit 12 of 16 free throws for 75 percent.

Versailles was 21 of 44 from the floor for 47 percent, including five of 12 from long range for 41 percent.

The Tigers converted four of eight free throws for 50 percent.

Both teams had 21 rebounds and East had seven turnovers to Versailles’ 14.

It capped a week which included back-to back games with D-I opponents for East — beating Troy Tuesday and losing to Westerville North by three on the road Wednesday.

“We weren’t sure how that was going to go after playing Tuesday night and going to Westerville North Wednesday,” Justin Roeth said. “They are a really good team team and we had a chance to win that game late in the fourth quarter. I know Versailles doesn’t have record they normally do, but they are still a really good team.

“The kids did a great job gutting it out tonight. We felt like this was a ‘Where Are We At’ week. And I feel pretty good about where we are at.”

After a special night for the Roeth family — a big week for the East boys basketball program.

