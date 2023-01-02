Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua

PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to an apparent drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua.

Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center received a call from a citizen at 5:11 p.m. stating they observed a boat in the water near the dam.

A short time later, the same citizen reported seeing what appeared to be a body near the overturned watercraft.

Piqua Police, along with the Piqua Fire Department, responded to the area.

A pair of Piqua Police officers arrived and immediately entered the cold, swift water and brought the victim to the near shore. Piqua Fire Department medics undertook life-saving measures, contacted Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) to inform them of a “cold-water drowning,” and transported the victim to UVMC in hope that the cold water conditions might buy some time for the victim.

There is no further word at this time on the male victim’s condition.

Police and firefighters re-entered the water to recover the victims watercraft and searched the river and both banks to make sure that the victim was alone at the time of the incident.

Piqua Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.