Crooked Handle has opened its doors

PIQUA – Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Piqua has opened its doors to customers, first starting with a soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 28, throughout the New Year weekend.

Crooked Handle Brewing Company is located at 123 N. Main St., Piqua, where the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company used to be. The location has been under construction since the beginning of this year and is ready to be opened to the public.

The company is co-owned between two couples, Jason and Kristy Moore and Jeff Jr., and Emily Pedro. The Piqua location is where “most of the brewing” will take place, according to Jason. The 10,000-square-foot space includes the brewery, a beer hall, an event space, and an outdoor biergarten, which will overlook a newly-renovated Lock 9 Park. The place will also have a full kitchen serving a variety of foods, including their popular pizzas. The kitchen will be centrally located between the event space and beer hall to provide food to both spaces.

“Chris Schmiesing (city of Piqua’s community and economic development director) approached us with their vision to anchor Lock 9 Park’s redevelopment with a brewpub and we fell in love with the idea from the very beginning, said Jason.

Jason and the co-owners decided on a soft opening because “we have a brand-new team in Piqua who are all very eager and excited to join us on this new venture. We always strive to set everyone up for success and soft openings provide an opportunity to work through any service hiccups without sacrificing our guests’ experience.”

When asked how it feels to be open, Jason responded with “AMAZING!” Crooked Handle will be open regular hours starting Thursday, Jan. 5.

There are currently six CHBC Flagship beers on tap and guest taps which include two cider options. They also offer a full bar service which includes signature cocktails, wine, and seltzers. The kitchen has a limited menu which will continue to grow as the staffing in the kitchen grows.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Folks who are interested in booking an event in their private event space can contact Brigett at [email protected]

“There’s so many people that made this a reality!” said Jason. He thanked the city of Piqua, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Piqua, Ben Denlinger and his team at DCS Construction, Farmers & Merchants, UIC Development, Gamble and Associates, and the “amazing staff that makes the magic happen.”

Jason finished by adding “Come join us for a pint and some great eats! Follow our social media and check us out at crookedhandle.com for all the current happenings.”