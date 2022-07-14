CareFlight responds following motorcycle crash

PIQUA — A Piqua man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a Thursday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a semi.

Piqua police are not yet releasing the name of the 18-year-old male driver but have said that the crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a semi that was traveling south on Co. Rd. 25-A in the vicinity of the Paul Sherry dealership, slowed or stopped to make a right turn, when the motorcycle driver and the semi somehow collided.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike. A helmet was recovered at the scene and Piqua police are working to determine if the rider was wearing the helmet at the time of the crash.

Piqua police, fire and medics responded to the crash. CareFlight was requested and Piqua medics met the helicopter at Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that the extent of the rider’s injuries are not have not been released but do not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by Piqua Police.