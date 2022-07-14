Troy Legends pick up two wins over Great Miami Rapids

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Miami Valley Sunday News this week.

TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team prepped for the American Legion regional tournament with two wins over the Great Miami Rapids this week.

On Tuesday, Troy won 8-3.

Owen Harlamert had a home run and two RBIs and Ethan Dirksen also had two RBIs.

Casey Kelley was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-3 and Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4.

Aaron Bostic, Gabe Nichols, Wes Nidzgorski and Tucker Miller combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

On Wednesday at Duke Park, Troy won 9-5.

Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Nichols and Kelley each had two RBIs.

Dalton Dawes, Nick May and LeMaster combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.