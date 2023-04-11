CareFlight responds to crash involving motorcycle/deer

By Mike Ullery

Staff Photographer

SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP — One person was transported by CareFlight following a motorcycle crash on Co. Rd. 25-A at Miami -Shelby Road on Monday evening.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, along with firefighters and a medic from Piqua Fire Department and Fletcher Fire Department were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. on a reported crash.

First Responders arrived to find a motorcycle down and a pair of riders lying in the roadway.

The driver told deputies that he was southbound on 25-A when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. He reportedly applied the brakes and then struck the deer. The motorcycle skidded down the roadway with both the driver and a passenger. The deer managed to leave the scene under its own power.

The driver sustained minor injuries but the passenger CareFlight was summoned for the passenger.

Deputies said that helmets were in use at the time of the crash.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.