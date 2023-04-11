Troy baseball team handles Fairborn in five innings

TROY — After a challenging four games last week, the Troy baseball team took care of business Monday at the Market Street diamond.

The Trojans improved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the MVL with a 15-2 win over Fairborn in five innings.

“We did what we are supposed to do,” Troy baseball coach Ty Welker said. “That is one thing we always talk to the kids about. Playing at our level and not worrying about the other team.”

Last week Troy went 1-2 on a trip to Georgia.

After run-ruling Xenia last Friday, the Trojans dropped a 4-2 game at Coldwater Saturday.

“Any time we have had a really good season, we have gone somewhere and got it handed to us,” Welker said. “Those teams we played in Georgia were all the top teams from their respective states with multiple Division I players.”

And Coldwater presented the same kind of challenge Saturday.

“What can you say about Coldwater?,” Welker said. “They are always fundamentally sound. We had one bad inning and they took advantage of it.”

Connor Hutchinson, Nick May and JD Harvey combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight.

“Connor (Hutchinson) really threw well,” Welker said. “It was good to get Nick (May) and JD (Harvey) work. You never know when we are going to need them to throw an inning in a game that matters. We are deep in pitching. We know that.”

Troy got all the runs they would need in the home first.

Caleb Akins walked and Ryder Kirtley singled.

Hayden Frey’s sacrifice fly scored Akins and Kirtley stole second and third, before scoring on a wild pitch.

Owen Harlamert walked and would come around to score on Matthew Hempker’s single to make it 3-0.

Troy put the game away in the second inning.

The Trojans sent 18 batters to the plate, scoring 12 runs.

Eli Smith started things with a single and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Following a single by Hutchinson, Akins had a RBI double.

Harlamert had a two-run double and a RBI single in the inning, Kirtley had two RBI singles and Hutchisnon had a two-run single.

Troy had nine hits in the inning.

“We hit a lot of line drives today and ran the bases well,” Welker said. ‘That is what you want to see.”

The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Fairborn Tuesday and West Carrollton Wednesday, before beginning a big two-game series with Butler at Vandalia Friday.

Looking to build on playing the great competition they saw a week ago.

