CareFlight transports West Milton man

SIDNEY — A West Milton man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Piqua Post, the single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred on I-75 north between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Alan Richardson, 57, was operating a 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora northbound on I-75 when it drove off the roadway and overturned several times. Richardson was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Anna Fire and Rescue, and Sidney Fire and Police.

I-75 was closed and remained closed for approximately 25 minutes.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.