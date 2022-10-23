Tipp City teen transported by CareFlight after UTV crash

MARIA STEIN — A Tipp City juvenile was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday night after he was ejected during an UTV crash in Marion Township.

According to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, central dispatch received a call in reference to a missing juvenile at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A juvenile had reportedly left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road, Marion Township, on a Ranger UTV and had not returned.

As deputies were responding to take the initial report, an injury crash involving an ATV was reported at 7:42 p.m. near the intersection of Huwer and Homan Roads. Deputies responded and the injured juvenile was identified by family as the missing teen.

The preliminary investigation shows that for an unknown reason, the 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4 entered a corn field on the south side of Huwer Road, west of Clune-Stucke Road. Deputies suspect the sole occupant, Jacob M Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was ejected from the UTV in the cornfield. The UTV was located in the cornfield, west of the juvenile.

CareFlight was called to the scene and transported Dahlinghaus to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Osgood Squad and Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.