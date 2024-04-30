Caregiver education series planned

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, will be holding a caregiver education series starting May 22 and ending Dec. 4. The series will be held from 11 a.m.-noon and will be online.

The Area Agency on Aging is providing 4 online Zoom Workshops to help educate and support caregivers:

• May 22 – Neuro Rehab and Balance Center Services and Resources; Speaker: Susan Bledsoe, RN and Christina Howell, OT

• June 18 – Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia; Speaker: Holly Elkins-Lopez-Alzheimer’s Association

• Sept 19 – Protection from Utility Scams; Speaker: Amy Carles, Office of the Ohio Consumer’s Counsel

• Dec 4 – You Can’t Pour from an Empty Cup; Speaker: Becky Ketron SPHR/SHRM-SCP, Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Service Board

Registration is requested two days before each workshop. Participants will receive the Zoom Link before the workshop. Contact Mary Hairston by email, [email protected], or phone, 937-341-6944, to register.

To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

All attendees located in the nine counties will receive a free copy of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” book.

The workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.