Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 21-27

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s four fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Two of the three patients were transported from the scene. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Spirit EMS was assisted at the scene of an injury crash by Shelby County deputies and Lockington firefighters. Russia Fire also assisted at the scene of a medical emergency.

Of the patients transported, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and one to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.