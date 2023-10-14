Caregiver Wellness Retreat set Nov. 18

TROY — The Caregiver Wellness Retreat is a free event on Saturday, Nov. 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Brukner Nature Center in Troy, focused on stress release and wellness for family caregivers of older adults.

Oak Street Health is sponsoring lunch for the event.

Advance registration is required by Nov. 10 to ensure seating and food. Register with Mary Hairston at 937-341-6944 or [email protected].

Caregiving for a loved one can sometimes overload one’s personal resources of patience and fortitude. November is National Family Caregivers Month to help recognize caregivers’ importance and take time to care for themselves when possible. The Good Stuff Foundation of Greenville will conduct sessions for relaxation and stress-reduction techniques involving deep breathing, self-massage, and the power of sound. Additional activities may include a craft and nature walk.

This event is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps West Central Ohio older adults remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, non-profit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.