Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-11:43 p.m.: theft. Tammy S. Osborne, 48, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-4:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

-3:50 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Commercial Street.

-1:38 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Sherwood Drive.

-12:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street. A lottery ticket booklet was reported missing from the business.

-9:32 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 8400 block of North County Road 25A.

WEDNESDAY

-11:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Lindsey Street.

-10:24 p.m.: driving under suspension. Stephen A. Boone, 41, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-6:50 p.m.: drug possession. McGlon C. Turney, 61, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

-9:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Second Street.

-3:15 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2200 block of Deerfield Crossing.

-12:43 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Street.

