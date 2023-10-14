Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
THURSDAY
-11:43 p.m.: theft. Tammy S. Osborne, 48, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
-4:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
-3:50 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Commercial Street.
-1:38 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Sherwood Drive.
-12:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street. A lottery ticket booklet was reported missing from the business.
-9:32 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 8400 block of North County Road 25A.
WEDNESDAY
-11:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Lindsey Street.
-10:24 p.m.: driving under suspension. Stephen A. Boone, 41, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-6:50 p.m.: drug possession. McGlon C. Turney, 61, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
-9:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Second Street.
-3:15 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2200 block of Deerfield Crossing.
-12:43 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.