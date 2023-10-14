Troy BOE discusses state report cards

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education heard a presentation regarding the district’s score on recent state report cards issued by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, Oct. 9.

“Some great information came out recently on the state report cards,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said.

“It’s pretty useful for our principals to have this comparison data,” he said. “The buildings will have conversations at the district level about where their buildings are performing and how they compare to each other.”

The district earned 21 out of a possible 25 stars, Piper said, scoring in the top 12 percent of districts across the state. The district’s score in the growth category was the third highest in the state, and Troy High School scored higher than any other building in the state.

“Third out of 607 districts is incredibly impressive,” Piper said. “Out of 3,088 school buildings in Ohio, Troy High School had the highest score in the state.”

“I’ve never seen numbers that high,” he said. “It’s really remarkable what our staff is doing.”

“I feel like we are at a stage where we can continue to grow,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Thomas Moore said. “We’ve had some nice things occur, but I also think there’s much more room for growth, for all of our buildings and all of our schools to do really well.”

In other business, board members also voted to accept $9,959.33 in donations for the month of October, bringing the district’s year-to-date total to $110,279.26. Board members also voted to approve an annual resolution authorizing reimbursement in lieu of transportation for certain students, and a resolution proclaiming Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 as American Education Week.

Board members also heard an announcement regarding upcoming tours of the district’s elementary school buildings, and presentations planned for Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Troy High School and Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Van Cleve Elementary School.

“This Thursday at 7 p.m., we are doing a district presentation at the Troy High School,” Piper said.

Tours are also planned for Heywood, Kyle and Van Cleve Elementary Schools, he said.

“On Tuesday, October 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. we’re doing building tours at Heywood, Kyle and Van Cleve,” Piper said. “I think that will be great for our community members.”

Presentations and tours on Thursday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 24 will also be broadcast online.

“We’ll also be live streaming those,” Piper said, “and asking for questions beforehand, and also taking questions.”