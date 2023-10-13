Thursday Sports Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team closed the regular season with a 2-1 win over Dixie.

The Bulldogs, 8-7-2, will open D-III sectional play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosting West Liberty-Salem.

Titus Copp and Levi Tracy had one goal each and Logan Keys had one assist.

Kade Ullery had nine saves in goal.

GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Troy volleyball team closed the regular season with a win at Garbry Gymnasium.

Troy, 11-11 overall and 11-7 in the MVL will open Centerville D-I sectional play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sidney.

Piqua, 5-17 overall and 4-14 in the MVL, will open Butler D-I sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Fairborn.

For Troy, Maddy Williams had 16 kills and 16 digs and Josie Kleinhenz had seven kills and five digs.

Kayla Huber had five kills, 28 assists and 11 digs and Julia Kimer had 11 assists, three aces and six digs.

Macie Atkins had three aces and six digs, Cema Rajab had three aces and Lauren Koesters led the defense with 21 digs.

Miami East 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Miami East volleyball team gained a share of the TRC title with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 win Thursday night.

The Vikings, 13-9 overall and 12-2 in the TRC, will open Brookville D-III sectional play at 8 p.m. Monday against Greeneview.

Covington, 11-11 overall and 10-4 in the TRC, will open Arcanum D-IV sectional action at 5 p.m. Monday against Mississinawa Valley.

For Covington, Dakohta Kenworthy had seven kills and Carlie Besecker had five kills, four blocks and eight digs.

Taylor Kirker had 21 assists and six digs and Ramse Vanderhorst had 10 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins led the defense with 12 digs and Addison Ventura had nine digs.

Lehman 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team earned a share of the TRC title with 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 win over Northridge Thursday.

Lehman, 13-9 overall and 12-2 in the TRC, will open Arcanum D-IV sectional play at 8 p.m. Monday against Twin Valley South.

Marissa Corner had 14 kills, Kailee Rank pounded seven kills and Layla Platfoot and Ashlyn Geise had five kills each.

Madison O’Leary had 13 assists, while Jenna Baker and Madison Rank had eight assists each.

Claire Adams had three aces and six digs and Taylor Geise had three aces and eight digs.

Bethel 3,

Troy Christian 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team closed the regular season with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 TRC win.

Bethel, 16-6 overall and 10-4 in the TRC, will open Brookville D-III sectional play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Milton-Union.

Troy Christian, 4-17 overall and 3-11 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against the Russia-Emmanuel Christian winner.

Karlee Plozay had 22 kills and 10 digs and Gabi McMahan had six kills and 18 assists.

Kyra Clawson had five assists, Addison Boggs served four aces, Muskaan Sandhu served three aces and Claire Bailey had six digs.

Russia 3,

Newton 1

RUSSIA — The Newton volleyball team dropped a road match 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 Thursday.

Newton, 15-6 overall an the third place finisher in the WOAC with a 9-2 record, will open Arcanum D-IV sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Mississinawa Valley-Covington winner.

Olivia Rapp had 10 kills and nine digs and Sienna Montgomery had 10 kills and seven digs.

Makenna Kesling dished out 15 assists and Kylie Velkoff had 13 assists.

Ava Rapp served five aces and had 17 digs, Ane Gil had 10 digs and Estie Rapp added eight digs.

SOCCER

Milton-Union 8,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got an easy win at home Thursday.

The Bulldogs, 10-7, open D-III sectional play Thursday, hosting Preble Shawnee at 7 p.m.

Ava Berberich and Rachel Jacobs had two goals and one assist each.

Kate Coppe had one goal and two assists.

Madison Gustin and Morgan Quesinberry had one goal each and Zyhir Bobbitt and Autumn Brazie had one assist each.

Waynesville 9,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Bethel girls soccer team dropped a road game Thursday.

Bethel, 5-12-0, will open D-III sectional play at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Catholic Central.

Reagan Hallum had 13 saves in goal for the Bees.

Botkins 3,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team dropped a home game Thursday.

The Indians, 10-5-1 overall and WOAC champs with a 7-0-1 record, will open D-III sectional play at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Dayton Christian-Twin Valley South winner.

Gwen Holbrook had one goal and one assist and Rylie Hess had one goal.

Breanna Ingle had 11 saves in goal.