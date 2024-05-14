Cargill fire causes $20K in damages, cause deemed accidental

SIDNEY — A fire at Cargill on Sunday resulted in approximately $20,000 worth of damages.

According to the city of Sidney, first responders received a call on Sunday, May 12, at 11:05 a.m at Cargill on Industrial Drive.

Once firefighters reached the seen, they discovered a large amount of smoke emitting from the fifth floor of the “crush” plant. A large hopper on the first floor was also on fire.

“Crews utilized an elevated master stream to attack the fire on the fifth floor and a stand pipe stream to attack the fire on the first floor,” the city of Sidney press release said.

The cause was labeled as “accidental” in the dust collection bags and hopper.

Anna EMS responded to one call for the city while Sidney crews responded to Cargill. In addition to mutual aid from Anna EMS, Lockington, Anna and Piqua Fire Departments responded to the fire scene.

Sidney Police also responded to the incident and assisted with traffic control. All off duty Sidney Fire personnel were called in to assist on the scene.