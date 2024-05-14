Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

5:49 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 68 South exit of the I75 on ramp.

SATURDAY

6:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft of items at the central block of Sunflower Place.

-3:19 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Taco Bell at 1150 W. Main St. The at fault driver was cited.

FRIDAY

-10:14 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 800 block of Charrington Way.

-9:10 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 600 block of Broadway Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.