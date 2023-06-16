People check out the Piqua Carnival on Thursday, June 15, which is being held in the parking lot of the Piqua Center (formerly the Miami Valley Centre Mall) on East Ash Street. The carnival will run through Saturday, June 17. Friday it will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. Amantha Garpiel | Miami Valley Today People check out the Piqua Carnival on Thursday, June 15, which is being held in the parking lot of the Piqua Center (formerly the Miami Valley Centre Mall) on East Ash Street. The carnival will run through Saturday, June 17. Friday it will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. Amantha Garpiel | Miami Valley Today

People check out the Piqua Carnival on Thursday, June 15, which is being held in the parking lot of the Piqua Center (formerly the Miami Valley Centre Mall) on East Ash Street. The carnival will run through Saturday, June 17. Friday it will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m.

People check out the Piqua Carnival on Thursday, June 15, which is being held in the parking lot of the Piqua Center (formerly the Miami Valley Centre Mall) on East Ash Street. The carnival will run through Saturday, June 17. Friday it will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m.