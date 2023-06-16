Firefighters from Covington, Bradford and Pleasant Hill work to extinguish fire a home in the 5000 block of Rangeline Road in Covington on Thursday evening, June 15. Courtesy photo | Mike Ullery

COVINGTON — A Thursday afternoon residential fire in the 5000 block of North Rangeline Road in Covington brought fire units from Covington, Bradford and Pleasant Hill.

According to information provided by Mike Ullery, the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. First arriving units reported light smoke coming from the single-story home and soon advised they had a working fire and that the family had evacuated the home.

The fire was contained and quick work by firefighters kept the blaze from spreading.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire units cleared the scene around 5 p.m.