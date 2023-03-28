Casstown Fire thanks Poling Auto Parts, Jim’s Towing for equipment

CASSTOWN — The Casstown Fire Department gives a big “Thank You” and “Shoutout” to Poling Auto Parts and Jim’s Towing.

The Fire Department recently received some new rescue equipment for vehicle stabilization, said a press release from Casstown Fire.

“These two local companies were able to provide, deliver to and remove from our fire station vehicles that were used for training with the new equipment. This training enables the fire fighters to more safely and efficiently mitigate situations we run into during responses to motor vehicle accidents. We appreciate the support of our local businesses in our endeavor to take care of our communities. BE SAFE!” said the release.