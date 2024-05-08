Casstown Memorial Day celebration set for May 27

CASSTOWN — The Casstown Memorial Day parade and service will be held on Monday, May 27.

The parade lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Burton and North Main Street. Decorated bicycles are encouraged, and the best decorated bike will win a prize. Antique cars and trucks are also welcome. No motorized dirt bikes or quads. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will end at Casstown Cemetery.

A Memorial Day service will be held after the parade. The special guest this year is Steve Hufford, who will speak about his service at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The service will also include the reading of the Gettysburg Address and the poem Flander’s Field, with music provided by the Miami East Marching Band.