Courthouse renovation project OK’d by Commissioners

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners awarded a contract to Westerheide Construction, of Sidney, for the Miami County Courthouse renovation project during their meeting on Tuesday, May 8.

The commissioners authorized contract negotiations with said company on April 16. The cost for the services is $2,085,000, subject to additions and deductions as provided in the contract documents. The contract sum includes a contingency allowance of $360,000.

“I just want to shout out to and show appreciation to all the elected officials working with the judge and the administration over there,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said. “We hope this will be an exciting project. It’s going to tremendously enhance the inside of that facility.”

“I’d like to give a huge thank you to Mr. Westfall,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said. “He’s put a lot of time in on this. Looking forward to what is going to be done.”

“This is a continuation of many years phased in construction and renovation of that courthouse,” Commissioner Ted Mercer added. “Looking forward to the next two years of getting everything finished.”

The commissioners also authorized a facility use agreement with the Miami County Amateur Radio Club (MCARC) located at 728 and 730 Harrison St. The agreement is for five years, unless terminated by either party with 30 days of written notice.

Joel Smith, director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, thanked the (MCARC) for their efforts in helping provide information and serve as a backup to the emergency 911 center.

“A lot of great volunteer work comes from having facilities to operate from,” Smith said.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following resolutions:

• A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Allen County Children Services (Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Program) with the Department of Job & Family Services.

• To release $56,920 from the subdivider escrow agreement with the North Branch Land Company LLC for the construction of North Branch Pass Subdivision, phase 3, as requested by the county engineer. This release is a partial reduction of the referenced escrow agreement and does not constitute final acceptance of the constructed facilities or cancellation of the escrow agreement. A balance of $629,761.60 remains.

• To sign a change to the contract with Area Energy & Electric Inc., of Sidney, for the Camp Troy Pump Station improvements project, as requested by the sanitary engineering department, because of additional expenses from the installation of a 120-volt exhaust fan, voltage thermostat, toggle switch and weatherproof cover. The resulting cost addition is $9,589 and the revised contract $498,638.

• To sign an employment verification for Corey Marion as a general laborer in the department of sanitary engineering, beginning on May 6 at a pay rate of $15.80 per hour.

• For the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to submit a 2025 selective traffic enforcement program (STEP) impaired driving enforcement program (IDEP) grant application to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office requesting $89,575.12. Said grant funding would provide 100% of overtime and benefits for deputies working on various county roads and state routes throughout Miami County. Most of the overtime corresponds with holidays when there is usually an increase in traffic, crashes, and alcohol consumption.

• The sheriff’s monthly expense account for April of 2024.

• A maintenance agreement with Advanced System Technologies, of Evansville, Indiana to check electronics for ground faults, loose connectors, power supply voltages and wear and tear to the equipment at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center for $3,300.

• To sign an agreement with Tax Ease Ohio V LLC, of Dallas, to state the covenants and conditions under which the treasurer will sell, and the purchaser will purchase.

• To accept a quote from Complete Pipe Repair, of Troy, to repair a pipe damaged at the incarceration facility for $14,500.

• To sign an agreement for professional services with Management Advisory Group, of Westerville, to provide professional services and guidance on performing certain services necessary to complete a comprehensive recruitment process for the county for $32,000. Said company is an independent contractor and is not to be considered an agent or employee of the county.

After general session the commissioners heard the treasurer’s first quarter 2024 investment report from County Treasurer Jim Stubbs.

The commissioners also heard from Salome Hekate, director of public service and safety for Troy, talked about the piano donation program. Hekate said the city will install the piano on June 10 or 11 by the fountain in downtown Troy which will feature artwork and commemorate the Troy Foundation’s 100th anniversary.

At the end of the meeting Lance Ray, superintendent of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, recognized Susan Westfall for her 25 years of service as a nurse at the facility.

“Twenty-five years ago, Commissioner Simmons actually hired Susan as our registered nurse for the facility,” Ray said. “It has been an honor over the last 25 years to work with Susan.”

Westfall also serves as the councilwoman at large for the Troy City Council and is the wife of Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall.