Kiwanis, Key Clubs bike rodeo to return

Trooper Christopher T Roe 1214, left to right, and Trooper. Nathan D. Kovach 1954, are pictured with Samuel Settlea, the winner of the 2022 Piqua Kiwanis Club and Piqua High School Key Club bike rodeo, who was presented a bike donated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol that year, along with Kiwanis Club of Piqua President Mark Wion to Settlea’s right. Courtesy photo

PIQUA — Piqua High School Key Club and the Kiwanis Club of Piqua are co-sponsoring the annual Bike Rodeo in conjunction with Piqua Taste of the Arts on Friday, May 17.

The event will be from 5-8 p.m. in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Participants will learn the ABC’s for safe cycling and be engaged in a series of training exercises designed to teach basic cycling skills. Piqua Kiwanis and Key Club members will lead the rodeo with oversight provided by trained adult volunteers from Bike Piqua. Representatives will be present at the event to provide bicycle helmets to youth currently without this important safety gear. Ohio State Highway Patrol representatives will also be on hand to visit with community members and to encourage safe bicycling.

Mark Wion, Kiwanis Club of Piqua coordinator, encourages families to take advantage of this yearly learning event.

“We have many qualified instructors and organizations that will be present to make sure children have the proper-fitting helmet and that they will learn safe riding skills,” Wion said in a press release. “It is a great opportunity to have fun and also enjoy the many events at Taste of the Arts.”

This year there will be a grand prize of one bicycle. The drawing will be from those who participate in the Bike Rodeo. The bicycle is provided by the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A bike corral is also available to keep your bike safe while you are at Taste of The Arts.

Registration forms are available the day of the event. The event is being held in conjunction with the Piqua Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the city of Piqua, Bike Piqua, MainStreet Piqua, Piqua Fire Department and the Piqua City Schools.