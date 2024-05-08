St. John’s rummage sale to continue

TROY — The church rummage sale at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will continue this weekend.

Enter the side door on Canal Street to access the sale. The sale will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. On Saturday, a full bag of items will be $1. Items for sale include furniture, household items, crafts and clothing.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsucctroyohio.