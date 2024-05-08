Covington Council hears Schoolhouse Park update

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Covington Council members heard an update on Schoolhouse Park during their meeting on Monday, May 6, and learned that the project is slightly behind.

Tyler Rench, Covington village administrator, gave the update, stating Schoolhouse Park is “a little bit behind schedule” since there are materials that will not be delivered until around May 27. However, there should be progress made over the next three weeks. He noted the splash pad has been installed and concrete is being poured under the pavilion.

Rench said there will be power at the park, although he said they will “probably have to run a water line” and added that contractors are “trying to get through the bulk of the project right now.”

Rench also provided an update on the Covington Government Center, explaining renovations are “coming along nicely.” He said an underground tank was found and had to be removed and contractors found a second underground tank, which should be removed later this week. Interior drywall is being installed, doors are set and Rench said contractors are working on HVAC systems.

An update was provided on the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP); Rench said it is progressing and although the weather is causing some challenges, “they are making headway.” He said workers are getting close to having the plumbing throughout the village completed.

The High Street demolition is scheduled to start on June 3, Rench said.

Representatives from the Covington-Newberry Historical Society were present at the meeting to ask about the possible sale of the museum building to the organization. Kay McKinney, secretary of the organization, asked if council members had made any decisions about the building, which is currently on a 99-year-lease. The Covington-Newberry Historical Society have expressed interest in purchasing the building.

Covington Mayor Lee Harmon told McKinney, “Council has not made a decision yet,” regarding the sale of the building, but agreed to arrange a meeting with McKinney and other representatives of the organization to discuss the issue. “Tyler (Rench) and I would like to meet with you.”

Under old business, council members heard the second reading of an ordinance involving special event permitting. Derrick Canan, council president, moved to waive the readings, however, there was no second to the motion and the council will hear a third reading at their next meeting.

The council heard the second reading regarding water and sewer service rates, which would result in a $150 deposit that tenants would now have to pay instead of the property owners. Rhonda Gill, village clerk, told council members she and other village employees had discussed the matter and felt the deposit should be allowed to be applied to the next billing cycle rather than sending a refund check. The tenant would have the deposit credited to their final bill and if there is anything left over, that amount would be sent in a refund check, making it a simpler process. Council members took no action and will hear a third reading of the ordinance at the next meeting.

Council members heard a second reading regarding an investment policy that would be utilized for a taxpayer fund which Rench said has a rate as of Monday of 5.2%. It is fully insured and has better interest rates. Council members did not take action and will hear a third reading at their next meeting.

Under new business, council members waived the readings and adopted a resolution allowing a declaration to proceed with an alternative tax format. The village of Covington has been notified that both the Miami County Budget Commission and the Miami County auditor have voted to waive the requirement for the village to adopt a tax budget, which allows the village not to adopt a tax budget for 2025. The village will instead submit information and documents to the budget commission which are necessary in the absence of a tax budget.

Gill said, “This is something we do every year,” and that it will be turned in to the tax department. The council suspended the readings and approved the declaration.

The council suspended the readings and approved a resolution allowing Gill to be designated as the village of Covington’s designee to receive public records training on behalf of each of the elected officials in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

The council suspended the readings and declared an emergency approving a resolution allowing the village to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) road salt contract for this winter. The village will be ordering 41 tons of salt for this coming winter.

The council suspended the readings and declared an emergency approving a resolution for two board members to be named to serve on the Covington Board of Zoning Appeals. The board members will be Dawn Duff and Chris Beckstedt. Their terms will run through Dec. 31, 2029. Council members declared an emergency due to a meeting later this week that required the new board members be present.

The next meeting of the Covington Village Council will be held on May 20 at 7 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.