Pickerington native to perform at CC ‘24

FORT LORAMIE — An artist native to Pickerington near Columbus will perform at Country Concert this year along with other native Ohio performers.

Trae Myers has been writing songs and singing since he was nine years old and started performing in public in his hometown when he was 17 years old. He plays guitar and bass, and his proficiency in music comes from experiences he’s had with other musicians and situations, like sharing the stage with Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Kip Moore, Chris Young, Nate Smith, Chris Cagle, and more. He said one of his bucket list performances was to perform at Country Concert.

“All of my training and success has came from first hand experience, putting myself in a learning situation, dedication and networking,” Myers said. “I have strived to surround myself with my cities most respected and top tier mentors and musicians that have believed in me more than I believed in myself. They have all taught me and have guided me along the way somewhere along my journey.”

Myers performs part-time as he also owns a towing and recovery company in Columbus and Dayton.

Myers, along with bandmates Jake Hollen and Tony Morick, will perform their newest and most popular original music at Country Concert with some 90s and modern country song covers mixed in. Some originals include “Wildfire,” “Don’t Wanna Be Here,” “Never Gonna Say Goodbye,” “No Strings Attached” and “Bad.” As for the latter, Myers said it’s his favorite song he’s come up with as it “really helped give me some identity.”

“The covers I choose to learn range from 90s alternative such as Matchbox Twenty, Barenaked Ladies, and Dave Matthew’s, from Johnny Cash to Ed Sheeran, and from Corey Smith to Morgan Wallen, classic 90s country, and top 40 country radio hits,” Myers said.

Myers said being a musician is more than just performing and making songs for him; it contributes to his happiness in life.

“Being a musician has become more than just performing on stage, writing and recording songs, and traveling to cool places. Beyond all of the layers of what comes with performing on big stages, remains the part of where music just makes me feel right,” Myers said. “I experienced a few years without music and I didn’t like the person I was becoming. I missed who I was. And I love to wonder what is over the horizon.”