Catalytic converter theft suspects apprehended

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced in a recent press release that detectives had apprehended two Piqua residents who are suspected of stealing a catalytic converter.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives will be filing charges on two suspects for the theft of a catalytic converter from a church bus in Concord Township in February.

The suspects, Alex P. Penney, 33, of Piqua and James R. Green II, 34, of Piqua are currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on unrelated charges. Detectives will be filing breaking and entering and felony theft charges against both suspects. They are suspected of other converter thefts in the Piqua area and additional charges will likely be forthcoming, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.