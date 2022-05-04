Troy baseball leads Piqua 5-2 in fifth inning

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua baseball teams tried to beat Mother Nature Tuesday at Hardman Field — but, weather brought the game to a halt in the top of the fifth inning with Troy leading 5-2.

The game will resume where it left off at a time and day to be determined.

Troy had started the game with a bang.

Ryder Kirtley hit Zane Pratt’s first pitch for a double to the left-field fence and Hayden Frey followed with a double to make it 1-0.

Pratt then struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.

The Trojans added four runs in the third inning with some timely two-out hitting.

Kirtley walked, Frey singled and Owen Harlamert drew a two-out walk to load the bases.

Levi Donnan and Trayce Mercer both had RBI singles and Connor Hutchinson followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Piqua cut into the deficit in the home third.

Pratt walked and Mickey Anderson singled.

Anderson was forced out at second on Brady Ouhl’s fielder’s choice.

Brayden Offenbacher grounded out to third with Pratt scoring to make it 5-1.

Trent Rudd followed with a RBI single.

After no scoring in the fourth, Eli Smith led off the Troy fifth with a double and the game was suspended due to lightning and the skies opened up shortly after.

Andrew Helman was working on a three-hitter for Troy, with six strikeouts and three walks.

Pratt had a six-hitter going for Piqua, with six strikeouts and two walks.