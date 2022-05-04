SouthWest District Softball Pairings

The Troy softball team received the second seed in the D-I Southwest District sectional softball pairings, while Piqua received the 10th seed.

The Trojans, 16-3, host Fairmont (6-11) at 5 p.m. Monday in the opening round.

The winner will play the winner of eight seed Springboro (10-12) and 18 seed Wayne (5-16) at 5 p,m. on Wednesday.

Piqua, 12-9, will host 12-7 Xenia at 5 p.m. Monday.

The winner will play the winner of four seed Northmont (16-6) and 21st seed Stebbins (1-15) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

D-II

Tippecanoe, 6-12, received the sixth seed in the Tecumseh D-II sectional.

The Red Devils will play at four seed Bellefontaine (9-6) at 5 p.m. on May 12.

The winner will play in the sectional final on May 17 at Urbana High School.

D-III

Miami East and Milton-Union are in the Dayton 3 sectional in D-III.

The Bulldogs (6-11) will play at 7-12 Madison, the ninth seed at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The winner will play at third seed Miami East, 16-3 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The sectional final is May 16 at Versailles.

Bethel (7-11) is the 11th seed in the Dayton 1 bracket.

The Bees will play at six seed Anna (11-5) at 5 p.m. Monday.

The winner will host 12 seed National Trail (6-6) at 5 p.m. May 11.

The sectional final is May 16 at Miami East.

D-IV

Bradford received the second seed in the D-IV sectional and Covington received the fourth seed.

The Railroaders, 14-5 and defending state champs, are in the North 4 bracket will host the winner of 11 seed Jackson Center (5-7) and 12 seed Houston (4-9) at 5 p.m. May 12.

The sectional final is May 17 at Versailles at 5 p.m.

Covington, 14-4, is in the North 1 bracket and will host the winner of nine seed Riverside (7-6) and 15 seed Triad (3-14) at 5 p.m. May 12.

The sectional final is May 17 at 5 p.m. at Newton High School.

Lehman Catholic (1-13) and Newton (8-13) are in the North 2 bracket.

Lehman, the 14th seed, will play 13th seed Tri-Village (6-12) at 5 p.m. May 10.

The winner will play at top seed Russia (16-1) at 5 p.m. on May 12.

Also on May 12, Newton (8-13) will host 16 seed Mississinawa Valley (2-12).

The sectional final is May 17 at Arcanum.