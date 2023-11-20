Cause of Piqua Geiserman Road fire is undetermined

Firefighters from Piqua, Fletcher and Lockington respond to a structure fire on Geiserman Road in Piqua on Thursday evening on Nov. 16. Photo taken from Piqua Firefighters Local 252 Facebook page

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — The cause of a Thursday night structure fire on Geiserman Road in Piqua has been ruled unintentional with the heat source being undetermined, but not is not suspicious, according to a Piqua Fire incident report.

Dispatch received a report on Nov. 16 at 10:17 p.m. of smoke around the fireplace inside the residence in the 800 block of Geiserman Road. Once firefighters were on the scene, according to the report, they found a one-story ranch-style home with moderate smoke coming from the roof-line near the chimney. Mutual aid was automatic from Fletcher Fire Department and was requested from Lockington Volunteer Fire Department.

The homeowner told firefighters she got home from work, started a fire in her wood burning fireplace prior to laying down in bed and then was awoken by a smoke alarm. She saw smoke around her fireplace but no flames present. The homeowner exited the residence and confirmed no one else was inside. The garage door was open with heavy smoke coming from the attic access. The fire was contained to the attic area around the wood burning stove flue, the report said.

Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative was requested to secure power to the residence and once on scene pulled the meter. It appeared there was no suspicious or criminal activity.

The homeowner denied assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the report, as she planned to stay with family.

One Fletcher firefighter sustained injuries from the ceiling falling onto his head, but Piqua Fire Assistant Chief Lee Adams said he was informed by Fletcher Fire chief on Monday that the firefighter is doing OK.