Jamieson and Yannucci to host annual Holiday Remembrance Program

PIQUA — The Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Program on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at 333 W. High St.

Guests are encouraged to bring the family to join and light a candle in remembrance of their loved one and to take a candle home to light throughout the holiday season. The Pastor Kris Geise will offer spiritual reflections. Sean Ford and Judy Lohnes will supply musical entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.

Please make reservations by Friday, Dec.1, by contacting Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home at 937-773-3161.