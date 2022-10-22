CBC blood drives in Miami County

PIQUA – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at any of the following Community Blood Center blood drives in Miami County.

• The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive will be held Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

• The West Milton Lions Club community blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St.

• The Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1402 W. High St., Piqua.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center from Oct. 31 through Dec. 31 will receive the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.