Free legal documents workshop hosted by TMCS

TIPP CITY — Are you prepared for the unexpected? Find out what legal documents you need to create ahead of time to protect you and your loved ones.

Sign up for a free class being offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services and learn more about what documents you need to have.

The class will take place at the Tipp City Public Library on Nov. 2, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The provider is Kathryn Huffman, an attorney from Dysinger & Patry LLC. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs.

Visit their website for more information at www.tmcomservices.org.