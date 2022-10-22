Give back to the community with TMCS

TIPP CITY — The holidays are just around the corner and Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is once again offering its Holiday Gift Giving Program to residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township.

Families that need a little help this year can contact the TMCS office to make an appointment.

Forms are available at www.tmcomservices.org and should be filled out before the appointment.

An employee will go over the paperwork and explain the process. Call 937-667-8631 to make an appointment from Oct. 25 through Nov. 23.

All information collected is confidential.

If you would like to sponsor a family, please call 937-667-8631. TMCS can match individuals, organizations and/or businesses with a family in need.

This program gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to give back to their community by donating items or cash to assist families that need help during the holidays. Please contact TMCS if you or your business/organization would like to sponsor a family.