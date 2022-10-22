TMCS basketball registration now open

TIPP CITY — Registration for Tipp-Monroe Community Services’ (TMCS) Recreational Basketball for grades three through 12 is now open and runs through Nov. 18.

The cost is $90 for the first child and $80 for each additional child. Residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. The fee for non-residents is $110 for each child.

Late registration begins Nov. 19 and ends Nov. 28 and includes a $10 late fee. The season runs from Jan. 3 through March 12 and games begin on Jan. 15.

To register, visit the TMCS website, www.tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions or need assistance, call 937-667-8631.

There will be no player evaluations. Coaches will conduct a draft for team selection.

According to a press release, TMCS Director Kathy Taylor said, “The program brings in over 200 players each year.”

The program is open to Tipp City and surrounding communities. All boy’s games are held in Tipp City. The girl’s teams may travel to other nearby locations.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs.

For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit their website at www.tmcomservices.org.